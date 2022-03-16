Stephanie Benson details how wives can prevent husbands from cheating

Singer Stephanie Benson and husband

Stephanie Benson engages husband in an explicit video call

Singer reveals the secret to her long-lasting marriage



Never argue with your husband when you travel, Stephanie to wives



Singer and sex therapist, Stephanie Benson, has been vacating in Ghana, away from her beloved husband, John Benson.



The outspoken singer has noted that she has been performing her wifey duties even though she is miles away from her man.



This, she clarified, is to keep her man wanting and thinking about her all the time.

What better way than to engage her husband in a video call to show him all the 'goodness' he is missing.



Stephanie on Wednesday, March 16, took to her Instagram page to detail how she has been able to keep her marriage sweet and running for 34 years.



In her advice to women who mostly spend time away from home, Stephanie has shared 5 secrets that are sure to keep husbands from cheating during their travels.



She wrote: "This is how Akua Wednesday Borns stay married for almost 34 years. We don’t play when we are away from our Hubby...Never EVER argue when you are away. Men need very little or Any excuse to “Put their wand in someone else’s chamber of secrets”. #AsemAba"



For persons who are looking for ways to spice their relationships and marriages, here are Stephanie Benson's top five secret weapons.

1. Don’t act jealous



2. Reassure him.



3. Remind him what “THE FLOWER” looks like.



4. Calmly and seductively issue a subtle sweet warning with a joke and a smile.



5. Tell him how much you love him as often as you can.

See Stephanie's post below:



