Stephanie Benson goes wild with a strap-on dildo

Stephanie Benson 32sj Singer Stephanie Benson

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular singer releases racy images

Stephanie Benson causes a stir on Twitter

Stephanie announces birth of grandson

Ghanaian singer Stephanie Benson on Wednesday published some wild images that captured her wearing a black strap-on dildo on her Twitter page.

The 54-year-old mother of five and latest grandmother has sent followers drooling over her sassy photos, which is just the tip of the iceberg. There have been several instances where she trended online for her choice of outfit or post.

The 'naked butt' singer who wore the strap-on dildo complemented her look with long ginger hair, a black jacket, bralette and heels that brought out her sexiness.

"Challenge accepted to the Extreme. It’s all about the Package. Who’s next?" she quizzed.

Tweeps who were blown away by her Thursday morning post, have shared their two cents on the viral images.

Stephanie is known for causing a stir on her social media platforms with crazy acts and controversial sex education which many say have been helpful in their relationship.

Check out the images below:





