Stephanie Benson heartbroken

Stephanie Benson and husband, Jonathan Benson

Stephanie Benson's better half, Jonathan Benson, has owned up to his significant other that he at times thinks about different women while having intercourse with her.

In a video the songstress shared on Instagram, she asked her husband, “When we make love, have you ever thought about somebody else?”



Jon answered with a ‘yes’ which got Stephanie to respond with shock conceding she was stunned by Jon's response.



As indicated by Jonathan, he has thought about Hollywood actresses Charlize Theron and Halle Berry before, when having sex with the mother of five.



The husband and father likewise tossed a similar inquiry at Stephanie and with certainty, she mentioned that she has never at any point thought about some other man besides her husband while having intercourse with him.



“Never ever have I thought of another man, never ever have I had another man's face in my head. It is weird. Because I mean, you an old man, this old man's face is what I see,” she added.

Broken-hearted Stephanie told her husband, “I don't fantasise about another man’s penis” while Jon stared at her for a moment before the couple continued on the topic.



The couple shared a kiss after their heart-to-heart and open conversation which had some social media users commend her husband for being an honest man.





