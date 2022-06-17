Stephanie Benson pens emotional message to husband of 33 years

John Bension and wife, Stephanie

Stephanie Benson marks 33rd marriage anniversary

Singer says husband brought her 'luck'



Stephanie Benson is now a grandmother



Singer Stephanie Benson will choose John Benson as her husband in the next world due to his level of love and commitment demonstrated to their family through their thirty-three (33) years of marriage.



On Friday, June 17, Stephanie, 51, took to her socials to pen an emotional speech to her life partner and father to her five (5) children, John, on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.



The singer who is fond of 'troubling' her reserved husband published a video that captured their life journey and how they sailed through the storm to become an inspiration to others with their love story.

She disclosed that John brought luck into her life and also counted her partner lucky to have her 'crazy self' as a wife.



The couple who recently become first-time grandparents are from different backgrounds and races but have grown to love each other and raise a beautiful family.



Stephanie's special message to her English man read: "It’s my 33rd Anniversary today. Most say he’s a lucky man, and I say he’s the reason my luck began. It’s my job to put a smile on his face, and It’s his job to make me feel safe in his embrace. Marriage is trusting in yours and God's decision to commit to only one, forever. I have loved him for 34yrs and will continue for 34 more. I’m sorry we had to cancel our trip but I’ll make it up to you."



