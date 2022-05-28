Stephanie Benson reveals why she has tattoos on her stomach

Stephanie Benson

Musician, Stephanie Benson has disclosed that the decision to have tattoos on her stomach was informed by her desire to “hide stretch marks after five babies”.

The singer made this known in a tweet, Friday while exposing the tattoos and breasts. Stephanie, known for her racy posts, shared a photo of herself in a blue suit and skimpy skirt with red lipstick as she made the revelation and asked her followers “What would you change about yourself?”



Stephanie Benson has five children with Jonathan Benson after thirty-four (34) years of marriage.



Her interaction with a tweep on May 18, 2022, monitored by GhanaWeb stoked conversation on Twitter having revealed that her husband, Jonathan Benson, is the only person to have had sexual intercourse with her in her entire life.



The remark was a response to a tweet that suggested that she was sexually active when she was a youth considering that she has been racy even at age fifty-four (54).



“I really envy whoever had opportunity to bang Stephanie Benson in her youthful days. Menopause freakiness mpo nie Na ovulation hormones freakiness my goodness,” the tweet read.

To the surprise of the tweep, the musician replied saying: “Kay, I have only been with one man all my life and I'm married to him 34 yrs oh. No one ever had the chance. Women can be freaky, sexually liberated, free and faithful.”



This triggered more reactions from her followers as some expressed shock while one pleaded that she guides the young ones on how to stay with one man.



“Then aunty, you for come teach these new ones because no girl dey Ghana with these traits and is faithful on top!” the tweet crafted in the Pidgin language read.



Stephanie’s response, however, was that it was erroneous for anyone to suggest that ladies of the current generation cannot be faithful.





Watch the latest episode of Bloggers’ Forum below.







