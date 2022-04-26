Stephanie Benson’s erotic birthday message to her husband

Stephanie Benson with her husband

John Benson's birthday marked with beautiful photos

Stephanie Benson celebrates her husband



Musician prays for protection for her beloved



Musician, Stephanie Benson, known for her risqué videos, has penned down a birthday message for her husband, Jonathan Benson, praying that the celebrant, in commemoration of his birthday, would be ready enough for sexual pleasure.



In a social media post that had four pictures of the couple who have been married for over three decades, Stephanie Benson after praying for protection had another request that centred on intimacy.



“We pray for tranquillity on this day & beseech you Lord to banish all display of madness today, so he may enjoy some ass without fear of torture, handcuffs, whips, nipple clumps or ball busters. In your name we pray,” her tweet sighted by GhanaWeb read.



In the photograph that came with the birthday wish, they both donned black leather jackets.

Stephanie Benson accompanied the leather jacket with a black v-neck crop top and blue jeans while her husband accompanied the black leather jacket with a red top and black jeans.



Stephanie Benson has always hailed her husband as being a wonderful partner. The two have on several occasions displayed their lovey-dovey antics on social media.



In an interview on TV3, she spoke highly of her husband as she touted the unflinching support he gives her.



“The man is old. He’s 61 years old, and he’s great. I mean, everything works. Trust me on that. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be there. But John is so cool. He’s very accommodating. He loves my energy. He supports everything I do. It’s only because I’m faithful to him,” she said.



