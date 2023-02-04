'Stir It Up' remix: 'Big win', 'honourable' for Ghana – Sonnie Badu congratulates Sarkodie

Sarkodie has been featured on a remix of Bob Marley's Stir It Up with the Wailers

Ghanaian star Gospel singer and pastor Sonnie Badu has praised Sarkodie's collaboration with Bob Marley as "a big win for Ghana."

Mr Badu said this in a tweet, today, Saturday, February 4, 2023.



"This is a big win for Ghana. In as much as a lot of people feel it should have been them and so they want to bring negativity, this is honourable for Ghana," the Rock Hill Church leader wrote.



Tagging Sarkodie's Twitter handle, he hailed him by his nickname: "Obidi," and asked that: "Next time, please tell them [the Marley family] I want to do [feature on] 'No Woman No Cry'."



"Without ntampi [weed]," Pastor Badu joked.



He attached an image of the late Reggae legend Bob Marley and Ghana's rap superstar Sarkodie to his tweet.



On Wednesday, January 18, Bob Marley's Instagram (IG) account announced "a special new version of 'Stir It Up'" with Africa's undisputed rap heavyweight Sarkodie, alias Obidiponbidi.

Apart from the praise that attended the release of the song and its music video, Sarkodie has also come under much criticism.





Radio personality and Reggae/Dancehall artiste Blakk Rasta has called his rap verse and reimagination of the Bob Marley & The Wailers classic, a desecration. He said this on live radio during the broadcast of his mid-morning programme on Accra-based 3 FM.Yesterday, February 3, he tagged the handles of Bob Marley's family members on Twitter and rebuked them for allowing "this new craze of desecrating Bob Marley's music with these posthumous collaborations.""Would Bob have sanctioned this if he was alive today?" he queried. "Stop this!"