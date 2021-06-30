Stone Gee drops much anticipated single ‘Bad Friends’

Stone Gee

The dream of afrobeat/highlife artiste, Kwame Ayi Kwaw, to have his name become a household one in the Ghanaian music industry, is gradually coming to pass with the release of his latest hit single, ‘Bad Friends’ featuring Okyeame Kwame (Rap Docta).

The single, produced by the Dream Team, made up of Joshua Tetteh (King Jay’s Beat), Joseph Kojo Sam (Mr Sarge) and Richard Essien (Magic Rocker) Chief Executive Officer of Gavali Records, is a combination of African rhythm with a flavour of afrobeat tune. It will be released this July.



‘Bad Friends’ is said to be quite different from anything the multi-talented artiste has released in a while and is sure to take over radio playlists.



It is a mid-tempo song with danceable beats suitable for any social event. Creativity as his hallmark, Kwame Ayi Kwaw, who also known as Stone Gee in the music scene, pointed out that “being creative will guarantee long life in the music industry.”



He told BEATWAVES in a short interview that he hoped to make a breakthrough, as the other two new singles are expected to hit the music scene by the latter part of this year.



According to him, it’s time for him to take over the music business in the coming months as he preps to drop two more singles by the close of the year as well as two new music videos which are sure to – in his own words- “blow everyone’s mind.”

The quality of 'Bad Friends', BEATWAVES gathered, is expected to shoot Stone Gee’s good image to another level, as well as attracting good followings on all the social media platforms.



Already, a number of disc jockeys (DJs) who have listened to the song were of the view that given the required promotion, ‘Bad Friends’ could become one of the hit songs in the country and possibly win awards in the year ahead.



Stone Gee, who is sure to make a mark on the Ghanaian music scene, is optimistic about representing Ghana worldwide with his music.



With the various hit songs he has released in the course of the year, Stone Gee is expected to drop a mega album next year.