Stone Gee wins award

Highlife/Afrobeat artiste, Stone Gee

Fast-rising Ghanaian afrobeat/hiplife artiste, Stone Gee, has won the Best Afrobeat Act of the Year at the 2021 edition of the Crystal Entertainers and Achievements Awards (CEAA) held last Saturday at Cee-Jay Studio in Accra.

The Crystal Entertainers and Achievement Awards celebrate creative industry personalities who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their art during the 2020 eligibility year.



The scheme covers areas such as sports, music, film, fashion, photography, media, and comedy, among others.



Stone Gee, who was nominated in two categories; Afrobeat Act of the Year and Next Rated Act of the Year, won one of the categories.



Other personalities who won awards on the night include Discovery of the Year – Nana Akata, Highlife Song of the Year – Okito Sisi, Hiplife Act of the Year – joint 77, Company of the Year- JS Cake Floral Institute, Director of the Year – Lawal Sead, TV Presenter of the Year- Oseadieyo Kwame Effah and Rapper of the Year – ohmz.



Others include Scriptwriter of the Year – Stella Tony, Morning Show Host of the Year – Captain Smart, International Act of the Year – Millicent Yankey, Promising Act of the Year – Millicent Yankey, Entrepreneur of the Year – Rahinatu Mohammed, Ticktoker of the Year – Naakus, Influential Ticktoker of the Year – Naakus and Outstanding Act of the Year – Don Elijah.



Stone Gee, born Kwame Ayi Kwaw, made a successful entry to Ghana’s music scene after successfully releasing over five singles including ‘Jealousy’, ‘Bottom Power’, and the latest song featuring Okyeame Kwame dubbed, ‘Bad Friends’.

His songs have enjoyed massive airplay in the Ghanaian media space because the messages have a positive influence on the youth and society at large. Reacting to his award, the highly elated Stone Gee took to his Facebook timeline to celebrate his win.



He wrote, “Congratulations to myself, my team, and my fans, we won the Afrobeat Act of the Year at Crystal Entertainers and Achievement Awards, we made it, let’s celebrate together.”



He won the Artiste of the Year award at last year’s edition of the annual Eastern Music Awards (EMA) held in Koforidua, beating off competition from six others to win the award.



In addition to the Artiste of the Year award at EMA, the energetic artiste also took home the Eastside Song of the Year as well as the Afro Pop Song of the Year award with his popular hit song, ‘No More’.



In an interview after the awards ceremony, Daniel Adofo, organizer of the Crystal Entertainers and Achievements Awards, entreated creatives and media personalities to continue to bring out the best of craft in our various communities and also read more on how to earn money from our crafts.



“Now Ghana’s entertainment industry is gaining more global recognition and it is up to the various talents to learn from their successors to make a meaningful impact with their craft, I am urging them to read more and seek guidance from professionals on the happenings of the industry,” he said.