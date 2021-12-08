Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata and Kaakie owe their success in music to me – Samini

Samini

Dancehall artiste, Samini, has said he deserves credit in the industry for contributing in no small measure to making the likes of Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata and Kaakie part of the ‘A Artistes’ in the country.

According to him, these artistes couldn’t have made it far without his influence and mentorship.



“No A list artiste in Ghana has made other A list artistes apart from me, I made Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata and Kaakie…,” he said on Angel FM’s Y’Adwuma Nie hosted by Ohemaa Woyeje.

Samini who became a household name following the release of his ‘Linda’ track said he has other accomplishments aside music; and this include farming.



The artiste has released an Ep titled ‘ Burn ‘with songs such as Picture, Papper and many more.