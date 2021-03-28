Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Mcbrown win big at maiden edition of Entertainment Achievement Awards

Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Nana Ama McBrown all won big on the night

The first edition of the Entertainment Achievement Awards 2021 finally came off yesterday with some deserving acts and personalities in the industry receiving awards.

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, a lot of organizers had to adapt to having their events virtually and that was the case of the EAAwards.



The scheme covered areas such as sports, music, film, fashion, photography, media, comedy, among others.



Aside from presenting awards to deserving winners on the night, there were performances from Okyeame Kwame, Tulenkey, Kweku Flick, Kofi Jamar, Abiana and others.



Bhim Nation president Stonebwoy and his school mate and rapper, Sarkodie, went home with the Album of the Year and Event of the year respectively.



Check out the full list of award winners



Female Artiste – Adina

Male Artiste – Stonebwoy



Song of the Year – Open Gate



Album of the Year – Anloga Junction



Best Music Video – Inna Song



Cultural Troupe – Kwan Pa



Sportswoman – Mercy Tagoe

Sportsman of the Year – Jonathan Mensah



Ghanaian movie of the Year – Perfect Picture



Female Actor of the Year – Nana Ama Mcbrown



Male Actor of the Year – Adjetey Anang



Film Director of the Year – Shirley Frimpong-Manso



Best Movie of the Year – Perfect Picture

Online Media – Kwadwo Sheldon



Best Author – Peace Adzo Medie



Best Performance Poet – Nana Asaase



Even of the Year – Black love Concert



Event Host of the Year – Kabutey Ocansey



A stand-up comedian of the Year – OB Amponsah

Comic Actor of the Year – Clemento Suarez



Photographer of the Year – Bob Pixel



Accessories Designer of the Year – Velma’s Accessories



Female Designer of the Year – Christie Brown



Male Designer of the Year – Chocolate Designs



Model of the Year – Gina Akala