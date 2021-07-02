Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale’s absence badly affected VGMA22 – Elorm Beenie

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale

Popular Artiste publicist, Elorm Beenie has said in an interview with Amansan Krakye that the absence of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy from the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards badly affected the scheme.

“Definitely Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale’s absence has badly affected VGMA and honestly speaking I like the stance they picked.



Elorm Beenie responding to whether the presence of the two dancehall artistes was missed during this year’s event, he revealed that he perfectly sides with the stance taken by Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.



He continued “So the stance that both Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy took I think it was good that until you guys come to properly engage us we don’t want to be part.

“I respect them for taking such a position and I would have done the same if I was them,” Elorm Beenie revealed on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com



Recently, adorable musician, Sista Afia has opined that Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale’s presence was missed during this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA22).



