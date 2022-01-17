Stonebwoy accepts Rex Omar’s ‘dare’ to promote GHAMRO challenge

Stonebwoy replies Rex Omar

Stonebwoy affirms his promise to GHAMRO

A great step, in the right direction, Stonewboy lauds GHAMRO



Rex Omar asks Stonebwoy to keep his promise to GHAMRO



Dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, on his official Twitter account, confirmed that he has received four times the amount of money he first received from GHAMRO.



The post he made came after Rex Omar, in an interview, dared Stonebwoy to keep to his promise of promoting GHAMRO.



In Stonebwoy’s reply, he said “Duly Accepted As Promised.. indeed What I just rec'd now is 4times better than what I first rec'd from @Ghamro_official for all my works as royalties.



“This is a great step in the right direction and there's more to do. Esp. Hoping to see attached royalty statements soon.”

Ghanaian artistes for some time have complained about their royalties and how measures should be put in place for artistes to receive their monies.



Stonebwoy, in a meeting with Ghana’s Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu Ankomah, disclosed that he had only received an amount of ¢2000 as royalties from GHAMRO after signing with them for two years.



