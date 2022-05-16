Stonebwoy addresses ‘negative agenda’ after meeting Kendrick Lamar

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy unhappy about 'negative agenda' in music industry



Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy has spoken against the level of ‘negative agenda’ in the Ghanaian music industry as he hopes for a change in the narrative.



Speaking on Asaase Radio’s Café 995 on Monday, the award-winning musician said it’s about time stakeholders eschewed what he referred to as ‘bad energy’ and focused on the common good of the industry as backbiting will have a rippling effect on the ecosystem.



Citing an engagement Kendrick Lamar had with some Ghanaian acts over the weekend as an example, Stonebwoy suggested that fans of some musicians who did not receive an invitation from the American musician have pooh-poohed on the meeting although they wished their favorites were present as well.



According to Stonebwoy, such comments do not augur well for the progress of the industry.

“We were all invited, we hooked up with Kendrick Lamar… that’s the levels. There were other people. If you came, you came; if you didn’t come, you didn’t come. So don’t make it seem like because you didn’t come, there has to be an agenda to say that the ones that didn’t come, they’re lick-feet. You cannot hate what you want to become. You cannot hate what you want your favourite to become,” Stonebwoy remarked.



Kendrick Lamar visited Ghana days ahead of his 5th studio album release. The 18-track project, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, topped charts upon its release on May 13 with music lovers and top stars describing it as a beautiful work of art.



Kendrick as part of the album promotion in Ghana during his stay had some commercial vehicles popularly known as 'trotro' branded into his album.



The celebrated rapper and his team also spent some time at the Freedom Skatepark founded by Virgil Abloh in Accra where fans interacted and took some photos with him. He again stopped by a popular Ga community, Jamestown to play games with some locals.



