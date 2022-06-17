Stonebwoy and wife mark 5th wedding anniversary

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com
Award-winning dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and his wife, Louisa, have celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.
This was disclosed by the artiste’s wife in a post on Instagram, Thursday, 16 June 2022.
The dancehall artiste’s wife, who posted fun videos of herself and her husband wrote:
“Our wedding anniversary is here again. Wow, 5 years already! So much joy in my heart.
“God has been good. Many more years of God’s blessings to come. Amen.”
The couple got married in 2017 and have two children together, a boy and a girl.
