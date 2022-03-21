Stonebwoy announces VGMA comeback with 3 nominations

Stonebwoy gets nominated in 2022 VGMA

Stonebwoy nominated for two songs

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale reinstated to file for nominations at VGMA



Shatta Wale gets no nominations



Stonebwoy has grabbed three nominations under two categories at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) nominee party, three years after his scandalous gun brawl with Shatta Wale.



The BHIM boss secured two nominations for his ‘1GAD’ and ‘Greedy Men’ songs under the Best Reggae Dancehall song category and was among the four to compete ‘The Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year’ category.



With the three announcements, Stonebwoy is yet to acknowledge his as he was absent at the unveiling of the VGMAs 2022 nominee announcement party which took place on March 20, 2022, at the Grand Arena.

The event had in attendance artistes like Strongman Burner, Fameye, Sefa, Mr Drew, among others.



Meanwhile, Shatta Wale who is still on his Deeper Than Blood (DTB) is believed to have filled no nominations for any of his songs after he and Stonebwoy in 2021 had their ban lifted.



Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale’s brawl at the 20th edition of the VGMA followed a brawl involving the brandishing of guns.



The two decorated musicians were, as a result, barred from filing nominations in the following year’s edition until further notice.



But at an inaugural meeting on January 28 ahead of the 22nd VGMA, the board decided to reinstate the two artistes.