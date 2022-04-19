0
Stonebwoy called out for endorsing Sidicoin after Menzgold saga

Stonebwoy 1?resize=750%2C485&ssl=1 Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stonebwoy endorses crypto-investment company

Stonebwoy's Menzgold endorsement 'haunts' him

Bridget Otoo pokes Stonebwoy

Dancehall musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known as Stonebwoy, on April 18, endorsed a crypto-investment company SidiCoinNFT and also charged his followers and fans to join the community when they finally get launched.

This brand endorsement from the celebrated singer who has a mass following has attracted rebuke and disappointment from a section of the public who have argued that his endorsement was 'insensitive' especially when his endorsement of collapsed Menzgold led to the death of innocent customers after their monies got locked up.

The tweet sighted by GhanaWeb read: "Every Hardworking Person Deserves To Make Money. The Future is NOW! Times Are Changing Anticipate the #SidiCoinNFT @sidicoin. Join The #SidicoinClub Will Tell You More Later. #NFTsCommunity."

It would be recalled that some Ghanaian celebrities including Okyeame Kwame, Jackie Appiah, Stonebwoy, Joselyn Dumas, Kumi Guitar, and Becca, endorsed the gold dealership company, Menzgold, owned by embattled businessman, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 before its shutdown in September 2018 by the Ghana Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reacting to Stonebwoy's latest endorsement, tweeps commented that he could have endorsed any company except the 'gold NFT' company.

A Twitter handler, @TSDzidefo responding to wrote: "You and your likes should show an iota of sensitivity and concern for the poor individuals who lost fortunes as a result of your campaign for menzgold. Being 'celebrity' isn't only about grabbing!"

Another @keslakepla added: "Chale you de3 everything you go endorse ei! What money koraa you dey search for this world inside wey you wan make ppl lose their livelihoods just like that huh? First menzgold, yellow app whatever, now this aaaba!"

Also, broadcaster Bridget Otoo added that Stonebwoy can be blamed for the death of Menzgold customers.

"You are part of the ambassadors of menzgold who championed and lead customers to lose money. Some have died as a results of the Menzgold scam. Do you think it is fair to introduce them to another “money making venture” ? Do you really care about them?" she quizzed.

See the tweet below:









Source: www.ghanaweb.com
