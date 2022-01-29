Stonebwoy chills with Despite, Ofori Sarpong at McDans private jet terminal opening

Stonebwoy participates in McDan’s private jet opening event

McDan opens private jet terminal at KIA



McDan Aviation to start commercial private jet services



Multiple award-winning dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, was captured in the company of ‘The big boys’ at the grand opening of McDan’s Private Jet lounge.



The event which took place at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra was witnessed by scores of celebrities spanning from the business to the entertainment sector.



Stonebwoy who was among the invited dignitaries seized the opportunity to vibe with some wealthy businessmen including Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong who were also present.

The BHIM Nation boss was not only spotted chatting with the business moguls but also had a series of photoshoot sessions with them.



That’s not all, Stonebwoy relaxed his arms on the shoulders of the Despite Group of Companies’ founders, an act which caused a stir on social media.



Watch the videos below







