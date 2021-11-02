Stonebwoy describes the love between Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes

Stonebwoy, Ghanaian dancehall artiste

Ghanaian Dancehall sensation Stonebwoy has mentioned that the love and bond between Nigerian artistes and Ghanaian artistes still exists.

Speaking in an interview on Lagos-based Naija FM, monitored by yfmghana.com, the ‘Bawasaba’ hitmaker mentioned that the love between Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes is the same now as it was before he was born. He added that the citizens of the two countries love each other and contribute to the growth and projection of the African continent.



“The love of Ghanaian artistes and Nigerian artists is the same love that was in existence before I was born. We love to love and love to fight each other, Ghana and Nigeria complement each other, the two countries have led the African continent to so many successes”, he said.



The multiple-award winner asserted that Africans had no particular genre of music and were at will to choose from a variety of music genres and beats but make it have an African feel.



“The truth is that our culture as Africans is diverse, we can’t stick to one thing and lock up ourselves, we Africans have the opportunity to be diverse and select from music genres available to us, we just have to make it African”, he added.

He further went on to state that he wanted to be known as a producer of African music because he was African and advised his colleague artistes to come together to form an indigenous African Identity for themselves.



“Identify my music as African sound, me being an African alone gives me an identity, we are all Africans and we have to form an African identity for African acts”, he said.



The BET award-winner went on to ask Nigerian music promoters and event organizers why Ghanaian artistes were not invited often to perform at events in Nigeria and finally entreated music enthusiasts in Nigeria to stream his new song ‘Ariba’ featuring amapiano legend Focalistic.