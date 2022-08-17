Stonebwoy didn’t do anything wrong by accepting to pay Tinny's debt - Captain Planet

Singer, Captain Planet

Captain Planet, a member of the now-defunct music group 4x4, has condemned the move by singer Tinny, who rained insults on his younger colleague in the industry, Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy and radio presenter Merqury Quaye have both been described as "a bunch of fools" by Tinny while reacting to reports that the dancehall musician paid for the release of his confiscated car.



Reacting to the development, Captain Planet charged Tinny to apologise to Stonebwoy whose only intention was to help and not disrespect his senior colleague.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on August 16, he wrote: "Stonebwoy didn’t do anything wrong for accepting to pay his colleague’s debt even if the story was true or false. He was only trying to be nice and to stop that embarrassment immediately that was going on at that time on radio."



He added: "The presenter and the radio station were WRONG for not calling Tinny to verify first and allowed the guy to embarrass Tinny live on air. They should apologize to Tinny, and Tinny too should apologize for calling Stonebwoy a fool. Stonebwoy was just a good samaritan helping his guy."



In an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, Tinny expressed his disappointment in Stonebwoy, a singer he once offered support to at the onset of his career.

“I’ve not spoken about it because I saw a video of Merqury Quaye and another gentleman and Stonebwoy enter the studio and they said I owe whatever and he said he will pay. When I saw the video, I noticed only fools were there; none is wise. I saw it as a bunch of fools, bunch of idiots who have had the chance to be on radio.



“I wasn’t expecting my colleague to also be a fool. Stonebwoy also joined the fools to be a fool. They don’t have common sense. He’s my colleague, he should know better. As a senior man that I’ve helped you before when you were coming out and everything…And after saying you’ll pay my debt, you didn’t even get the common sense to call me the next day and say ‘I go radio ooo, they say so so and so; ebi true?”



