Stonebwoy donates to disabled children in Accra

Source: Livingstone Foundation

The Livingstone Foundation on Sunday, August 1, 2021, donated items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the Orthopedic Training Centre and medical facilities in Accra, Ghana.

This gesture is part of the non-profitable and non-governmental organization’s list of charity events that seeks to extend its benevolence to individuals and other institutions handicapped in Ghana.



The items included personal protective equipment PPE) which includes hand sanitizers, nose masks, liquid soaps, tissues, leather mattresses etc., rice, drinks, packs and bags of drinking water, gari etc. Spearheaded by Mrs. Sarah D. Ahenkora (Head, The Livingstone Foundation), and her team, the items were handed over to the Orthopedic Training Centre.



“The food items and protective gears are expected to assist the staff and patients of these facility in these hard times,” Mrs. Sarah Ahenkora spoke to a team of media after the presentation. “Our foundation wants to pay attention to mental health in the country and also urged corporate Ghana to support them,” She added.



The Livingstone Foundation is a non-governmental organization with the vision of alleviating the suffering and hardship of the brilliant but needy and the vulnerable in the society by way providing monetary, technical aid etc. Its main focuses are Equal Access to Education, Accident Survivor Healthcare, Community Advocacy and Youth Empowerment.

Receiving the items on behalf of the health institution, Eli Asante (PRO, Orthopedic Training Centre) expressed his immense appreciation to Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, Dr. Louisa and the entire Livingstone Foundation for their timely intervention.



“The OTC will like to express its profound gratitude to the LIVINGSTONE Foundation of Stonebwoy for the wonderful Medical supplies they donated to see to the health needs of our children. We are very appreciative of your kind hearts and donation,” He said.



Orthopedic Training Centre (OTC) is a non-profit organisation enabling persons f a person having a condition that markedly restricts their ability to function physically, mentally, or socially in Ghana, mainly children, to gain independent, productive lives.



