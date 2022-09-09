Stonebwoy drops highly anticipated groovy single 'Gidigba'

Stonebwoy is out with a new song

Stonebwoy is out with the highly anticipated new single “Gidigba,” (Firm and Strong) available today through Universal Music Group/Def Jam Recordings.

The record, produced by Nigeria's Phantom, embodies a steady rhythm, as the multiple award-winning Ghanaian artiste discusses male disingenuousness and the implications of remaining unwavering in the midst of difficulties.



"Gidigba" is Stonebwoy's second single of 2022, following the release of "Therapy" in May, and was accompanied by a summer festival tour in which he headlined eight cities across Europe and North America between June 24 and August 13.



Known for his creative blending of Afropop, dancehall, and reggae, Stonebwoy, one of Ghana's most influential musicians in the last decade with illustrious career of four albums, countless hit tracks, and movie roles, not to mention his philanthropic work as part of the ‘Livingston Foundation’, educating young Africans and elevating the youth of Ghana.

Stonebwoy headlined the seventh edition of the Ashaiman to the World Festival on September 3. The three-day event, which came with compelling components including health screening, cultural and sporting activities, health walk and clean up exercise, is part his vision to highlight undiscovered local talent while celebrating the community from which he hails.



This week, Stonebwoy was announced as a headliner of Afrochella Festival 2022 alongside Nigeria’s Burna Boy scheduled for 28 and 29 December in Accra, Ghana. The year's edition, themed "AfroFuturism" will celebrate African culture and highlight works by emerging creatives, artists and entrepreneurs across the continent.