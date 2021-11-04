Stonebwoy enrols at GIMPA for his degree

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

• Stonebwoy pursues degree in Public Administration

• School is exciting, Stonebwoy says



• Singer says school will add more pressure to his schedule



Dancehall musician, Stonebowy, has gone back to the lecture room to further his education. He is currently studying at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).



Stonebwoy, who completed his Senior High School education at the Methodist Day Secondary School, enrolled at the University of Professional Studies, Accra but left to pursue his music career along the line.

It seems Stonebwoy hasn't given up his dream following his current admission as he admits he is already "excited" about the move.



The dancehall artiste making the disclosure in a recent interview on Citi TV, Stonewoy revealed how he manages to combine studies with music.



"I think I’m making some good friends over there. It’s getting exciting. This was supposed to be a secret, I don’t know who reported me to you. It will add more pressure on me," he said.



Real name, Livingston Satekla, the award-winning artiste has several hits songs to his credit including 'Run Go', 'Bawasaaba', and 'Everlasting'.