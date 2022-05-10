Stonebwoy expresses interest to collaborate with GRA on tax education

Stonebwoy

VGMA23 held over the weekend

Stonebwoy performed at VGMA23



Stonebwoy's performance was delayed at VGMA23



Dancehall musician Stonebwoy, has expressed interest to collaborate with the Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA, to educate his fellow creatives and the general populace about paying taxes.



He said on Daybreak Hitz, that a lot more education is needed to get his colleagues in tune with paying taxes.

“Everything is taxable if the government wants to tax it. But how we go feel okay paying the tax is also another thing. If we are not making real money from where you are taxing us as creatives, then we can’t even pay the money," he explained.



Stonebwoy added, “with the creative side, we will need more education and help. I am available to offer my time and get to do business with GRA to be able to help conscientize and structure how this can be done.”



The musician's comment comes after the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Mark Okraku-Mantey, called on the government to focus on taxing online activities now that the electronic levy (E-Levy) has been successfully passed.



He noted that the SMEs cannot thrive because of huge financial obligations. But if the tax scope is spread to cover online businesses, the revenue would still trickle in but not from a few overburdened ones.