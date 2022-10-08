Stonebwoy features Kenya’s rap heavy weight, Khaligragh Jones on new single

Stonebwoy with Khaligragh Jones

Source: Burniton Music Group

On Monday (October 3), the BET award-winning international reggae and dancehall artist shared a 15-second clip of what appears to be a new song with an unconfirmed title. In the video posted across his social media channels, he is captured in a recording studio with his collaborator vibing to the melodies of the soon-to-be-premiered song.

Stonebwoy arrived in Kenya at the weekend to begin a week-long media tour and music activations across the country. The tour comes off the back of a epic performance at the 2022 GUBA Awards in Rwanda, which was attended by the CEO of the GRAMMY Awards, Mr. Harvey Mason Jr., as well as state officials, dignitaries, and other stakeholders.



As part of his activities, the four-time AFRIMA reggae & dancehall artiste of the year awardee has appeared on some of the country’s most renowned media channels, including Soundcity Radio, TRACE, Boomplay, and NRG Radio, to discuss his brand and promote his new singles “Therapy” and “Gigigba.” He also connected with Kenya’s boy band, Sauti Sol, creating an impression of a soon coming collaboration.

Stonebwoy is expected to be in other parts of East Africa in the coming days. Stream here “Gidigba” (Firm & Strong) here: https://stoneb.lnk.tt/GIDIGBA