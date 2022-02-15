Stonebwoy features Pop Caan in video for Nukedzor

Stonebwoy

Popcaan made a cameo appearance in the latest music video of “Nukedzor” (What’s Up) by Stonebwoy. The Jamaican musician who hardly makes cameo is seen sporting a white tee with Diamond Chains having a feel-good moment in the video.

Stonebwoy and Popcaan sure know how to keep their fans entertained. In November 2021, the Jamaican musician also had his favourite African star make a cameo in the official visuals for “Level”.



Meanwhile, the energetic and fun-filled music video directed by Yaw Skyface also captures Joey B and Abra Cadabra as guest artistes at a myriad of locations, singing and rapping their respective verses. Stonebwoy is also seen riding in a red drop-top Ferrari with a batch of exotic bikes in the background in other scenes.

“Nukedzor” (What’s Up) is produced by Ghana’s beatsmitth Samsney, whose production complements the BET and Nickelodeon award-winner’s performance perfectly. The BET award-winning musician's first video of 2022 featuring Joey B and Abra Cadabra is now available on YouTube.



