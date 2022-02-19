Stonebwoy gifts police officer mobile phone for dedicated service

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy

Valentine’s Day 2022, observed on February 14, Monday, offers an opportunity for people across the globe to express their love for the special people in their lives.

This year, Stonebwoy, the brand ambassador for Tecno Mobile Ghana, presented a gift to one of the Northern Region Police Command officers to celebrate her service to the nation.



The present, a brand-new Tecno Pova phone, is intended to honour and acknowledge the young Ghanaian female police officer, Elorm Asem, for her great contributions and service to the nation, according to the multiple award-winning singer.

The presentation was done on Monday (February 14) during a live Instagram session while the musician hosted his month-long "Tecno Bhim Of Love" campaign. Other fans on the night also received phones and mobile phone accessories sponsored by Tecno.



The campaign, in collaboration with Tecno Mobile, aims to help the musician spread love among his followers by gifting them Tecno Mobile phones and accessories during this month of love. The move also reflects Stonebwoy's commitment to Tecno Mobile as a brand ambassador, to help raise the brand's awareness and increase sales.