Stonebwoy grabs his first movie role

Actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and Stonebwoy on set

Ghanaian musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in the music scene as Stonebwoy, has landed his first role as an actor.

The Burniton Music boss has been featured in Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin’s latest TV series ‘Cocoa Season’.



In a video available to Zionfelix.net from the set, Stonebwoy played a role as the son of Lilwin.



He told his father (Lil Win) how people have been welcoming him after he went back to their hometown.

Stonebwoy narrated how a lady hugged him and introduced him to her mother as a popular musician in Ghana.



Watch the video below:



