Stonebwoy hailed for performance at Global Citizen Festival

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy has been hailed for the act he put together at the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, September 24 2022 at Black Stars Square in Accra.

As the festival's opening act, the multiple award-winning Ghanaian international musical artiste, who was introduced energetically by Marvel's Black Panther star Danai Gurira, delivered a remarkable-benchmark performance.



The nearly 30-minute set saw the BET award-winner ride onto the stage on a horse; evoking a wide range of emotions from the energized audience as he performed songs from his discography.



1 GAD opened his set with his latest self-affirmative single "Gidigba" (meaning: Firm and Strong) and ramped up the energy with notable revolutionary and advocacy reggae songs, including "Run Go" (which gave a perfect representation and in-depth perspective of what the festival was about) and "Greedy Men", before concluding with his most recent releases. His entire set was curated to address sociatal issues affecting "global citizens."



This year's Global Citizen festival highlighted a full decade of impact working with global citizens as well as celebrated a decade of impact working with the world’s top musicians from the iconic Global Citizen stage, with stages in two iconic locations that united leaders, artists, activists, and Global Citizen to achieve an ambitious policy agenda focused on empowering girls and women; taking climate action; breaking systemic barriers; and lifting up activists and advocates.



The event saw Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton, and Rosala perform live from NYC's Central Park, while Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Tiwa Savage, Oxlade, Yaw Tog, Kwesi Arthur, Pheelz, Uncle Waffles, and TEMS performed live from Accra's Black Star Square.

Stonebwoy's performance, which follows his recently held successful Ashaiman To The World Festival earlier this month, received with positive reviews by a section of music enthusiasts and journalists from across the world and was acclaimed as "one of the best deliveries on the night," according to the organizers.



Below are some social media reactions that grabbed our attention:





Stonebwoy is a f***king performer. — King Of Melodies Ep (@KwekuFlick) September 25, 2022

Awesome performance @Stonebwoy Ghana has everything it takes keep soaring higher above the grounds! bro???????????? — Ataankpa (@IamDeeMoneey) September 25, 2022

1 GAD did amazing with his live vocals! @stonebwoy. — DAVID NICOL-SEY ™ (@Davidnicolsey) September 25, 2022

Stonebwoy is such an amazing performer https://t.co/oE0uxCDG29 — Ivie Ani (@ivieani) September 25, 2022

These gate keepers in our music industry also want it to be stonebwoy and sarkodie but the funny thing is that “No Matter How You Feed A Lizard It Can Never Change To Crocodile”.



Shatt wale will forever be at the top regardless their nonsense agenda ???????? — KumasiBorga ???? (@Shatakumasi) September 25, 2022

1GAD standing firm & strong at Global Citizen, giving the crowd an African feel ????️@stonebwoy pic.twitter.com/rC7y1gieVC — Def Jam Recordings Africa (@defjamafrica) September 26, 2022

i do not envy anyone who has to follow that @stonebwoy set at #GlobalCitizen ???? — Ryan Silbert (@RyanSilbert) September 24, 2022

Hello pple???????????????? @stonebwoy didnt just win the best entry but he got himself winning everything from A to Z. He made a clear statement on that stage;'' I am simply the real GOAT here. I run this turf''. #Gidigba #Stonebwoy — Yung Barrista ????????????️ (@BernysYung) September 25, 2022