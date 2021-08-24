Stonebwoy is just too brilliant – Jim Iyke

• Jim Iyke has eulogized Stonebwoy for his deep sense of reasoning

Popular Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke has touted Stonebwoy as one of the most brilliant musicians he has ever come across.



According to him, Stonebwoy’s sense of reasoning is top-notch adding that he always loves to listen to the dancehall artist anytime he speaks.



In an interview with KSM, the renowned Nigeria actor described the BHIM Nation boss as a man who thinks outside the box.



“There is this guy in Ghana that is into raga. He has dreadlocks, Aha! I just remembered his name, Stonebwoy. He is such a brilliant guy. Stonebwoy does it for me because I’ve heard Stonebwoy speak and he is so full of wisdom. I always love to hear him speak. I like a man that thinks outside the box and has knowledge asides what he does,” He stated during the Zoom interview.

“I love to listen to Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy. I love to listen to these guys a lot,” he added.



Earlier on, Jim Iyke was captured on social media 'vibing' with Sarkodie during his media tour in Nigeria.



Sarkodie who was currently in Nigeria to promote his ‘No pressure’ album was seen exchanging pleasantries with the famous Nollywood actor.



Jim Ikye was also present during the Sarkcess Music boss’s album listening together with other Nigerian celebrities.



