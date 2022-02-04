Stonebwoy is not sensible in real life - Shatta Wale jabs

Dancehall artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has rained insults on his colleague, Stonebwoy for associating himself with the National Lottery Authority (NLA).



According to Shatta, Stonebwoy has proven that he "doesn't have sense in real life".



The 'Ayoo' hitmaker added that he only speaks 'big grammar' just to seem like a professional or a man with class, but to him, it doesn't matter.

Shatta Wale is agitated over the fact that the Gaming Commission ban Ghanaian celebrities from endorsing or advertising for Betting Companies, but some of his colleagues still choose to work with the NLA instead of calling them out for ending their endorsement deals with these betting companies.



It was more of a stab in the back when Stonebwoy later partnered with the NLA all in the name of creating awareness on lotto fraud.



The leader of the Shatta Movement boss in a Facebook live on Thursday added that Stonebwoy is' selfish' as he only thinks of making money for his family.



He said: "I sometimes don't understand Stonebwoy, I have spoken to you on countless occasions, we have great conversations anyway, anyhow. Sometimes he talks like he is the only man who has a family to take care of.



"My brother, let me tell you something, most of the thing you do is 'yawa'. You claim you know how to write good English, I swear all your English is 'cassava English. It is Borborbor English, one-man-thousand English, I swear.

An angry Shatta in a Facebook live video on February 3, 2022, added: "Sometimes he wants to show people that he get sense but in real life, when it comes to reality, you are not sensible."



See the video below:







