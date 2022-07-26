Stonebwoy is popular in Holland than Shatta Wale - Holland-based artiste

Reggae/Dancehall artistes, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale

Holland-based Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste Rasnan has revealed that BET award-winner Stonebwoy is more popular in Holland than Shatta Wale.

The issue of who is the most popular and a better artiste internationally among multiple award-winning dancehall artistes, Shatta Wale and the BET award-winner, has been lurking around the music fraternity for some time now.



The two artistes are the current bitterest rivals in the Ghanaian showbiz scene.



However, during an interview on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, Rasnan, who was asked to reveal his best artist between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, said:

"Seriously, I will choose Stonebwoy any day... I really like Stonebwoy... because I performed on one stage with him and it was great. We performed at a Nightclub in Mondial."



According to Rasnan, "It's not easy for an artist to perform in that nightclub, so for Stonebwoy to come and perform there means he is very big and popular."



Rasnan, who started his music career five years ago, has ten singles to his credit. Some of the songs are Fall, Summer Time, Revelation, Boomboom, and Mama.