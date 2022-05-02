1
Stonebwoy joins 'Def Jam' Recordings Africa

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Award-winning Ghanaian Afrobeats and Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has been added to 'Def Jam' Recordings Africa.

Announcing the new milestone, the Recording agency took to their Twitter page to break the news whiles sharing a picture of Stonebwoy.

“Africa, we’ve got news for you”. they tweeted.

Stonebwoy retweeted and wrote as a caption; “Let’s go”.

The BHIM Nation boss is the newest signee and the first Ghanaian among other rappers and singers from South Africa and Nigeria.

The likes of Nadia Nakai, Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Larry Gaaga, Boity, Tshego, Ricky Tyler, Nasty C, Vector, Tellaman among others have been signed unto that label.

Def Jam Recordings Africa is the newest division of Def Jam Recordings and Universal Music Group.

It was launched in May 2020. The label has offices in two major music hotspots in Africa, Johannesburg, South Africa and Lagos, Nigeria, but recruits artists from across the continent.

