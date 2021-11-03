Stonebwoy lashes illegal miners in ‘Greedy Men’

After successfully addressing the poor state of African nations in his 2016 hit song ‘Run go’, BET award winner Stonebwoy has released another song dubbed ‘Greedy Men’ as a crusade against the impending illegal mining activities.

Speaking about the new song, Stonebwoy told Serwaa Amihere on GH Today that, the new song is his contribution to national development. He explains that the song is timely as the menace of galamsey does not only affect the indigenes but the entire nation.



He said, “the issues relating to illegal mining is affecting everyone, this fight should not be left for the government, and the fight is a collective one which should not be left to government alone. We should all get involved in tackling this menace. If the menace is not addressed properly it will cause us to import drinking water”



“Greedy Men”, is a beautiful piece yet a crusade to keep leaders awake on global warming issues, is a Raggae genre produced by Rock Steady with visuals directed by Yaw Skyface.

