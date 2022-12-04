Stonebwoy makes surprise appearance at Epixode’s inaugural 'Lamajo' festival

Stonebwoy

Source: GNA

It was a night of classical musical thrills as Epixode hosted a star-studded artiste line-up for his maiden “Lamajo” music festival held at the Alliance Francaise on Thursday night.

Despite not being on the artistes’ bill for the festival, award-winning reggae and dancehall artiste Stonebwoy made a surprise appearance on stage as he thrilled patrons with ruthless Ghanaian rhythms.



Stonebwoy was joined on stage by Edem and Epixode for a memorable live band performance in front of hundreds of people at the Alliance Francaise.



Epixode, who was the headline act for the maiden festival, also delivered a stunning rendition of top hits, which included “Atia,” “Wahala Dey,” and “Body Body,” among others.

During his music performance, Epixode was grateful to his entourage for coming out for his maiden concert, something he had been dreaming of since the start of his career.



Other Ghanaian artistes who came on stage included Abiana, Dela Abotri, Mr. Drew, Trigmatic, Article Wan, Worlasi, and Amerado, as they thrilled audiences with their live band craft.



The term “Lamajo,” which translates into English as “Sing and Let Me Dance,” would be a yearly event that seeks to promote Ghanaian music.