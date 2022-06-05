3
Stonebwoy melts hearts as he delivers spectacular acoustic session for new single, ‘Therapy’ on BBC Africa

Stonebwoy Acoustic BBC Stonebwoy is a Ghanaian Dancehall artiste

Sun, 5 Jun 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

The leader of the Burniton Music group, Stonebwoy, blessed the studio of BBC Africa recently for an exclusive session.

He recorded an exclusive session for the BBC Africa team and people who have so far seen the video have reacted in a very positive manner.

Stonebwoy performed his new single recorded for his new label, Def Jam Recordings, which is titled ‘Therapy’.

While the original song is a beautiful one, the acoustic Stonebwoy recorded exclusively for BBC Africa is one that is over the top.

The Dancehall artiste has won the hearts of thousands with his back to back hits. He has also performed on various stages worldwide.

Enjoy the video below:

