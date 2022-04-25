Stonebwoy needs to be careful - Event organizer warns

Stonebwoy called out by Bridget Otoo

Romeo advises Stonebwoy on endorsement deals



Stonebwoy's Menzgold endorsement 'haunts' him



Writer and event organizer, McDonald Nana Yaw Asare, who is better known as Romeo, has admonished dancehall singer, Stonebwoy, to conduct a thorough check on any brand seeking his endorsement following the damage Menzgold had on his credibility.



Romeo just like broadcaster, Bridget Otoo, believes that the singer's recent tweet that urged the public to sign onto a crypto-investment company was in bad fate.



Bridget described the move as 'insensitive' and argued that the singer can be equally blamed for the death of Menzgold customers who had their monies and investment locked up with the collapsed company.

Romeo, who is the Assembly Member for Madina Social Welfare, added that Stonebwoy has the power to cause businessmen and women to invest their monies into the NFT company, more reasons why he must ensure that the brand is legit.



"What Bridget Otoo was trying to do was that Stonebwoy, there's been an issue where people have even lost their lives, property and jobs. People are running from banks because of this whole Mezgold issue and it is not even settled, the water is still a bit muddy. So this is an avenue where you should be careful on threading on such path," he said.



In a tweet dated April 18 to the singer, Bridget wrote: "You are part of the ambassadors of Menzgold who championed and lead customers to lose money. Some have died as a results of the Menzgold scam. Do you think it is fair to introduce them to another “money making venture” ? Do you really care about them?"



Romeo in reaction to Bridget's sentiment on Bloggers' Forum on GhanaWeb TV with host, Abrantepa, warned the singer to be cautious of ambassadorial deals adding that he should take the advice in good fate.



"Stonebwoy anchored Menzgold and how did it end? Now you are introducing another thing to us which we are not sure of. You Abrantepa, can read to decipher what's wrong from right. Others may read and never still understand. Laymen who have their monies to do business, all you need is for you to convince them to invest so if it is Stonebwoy telling them to invest, and they believe in Stonebwoy, they will invest. What happened before is what Bridget Otoo is cautioning Stonebwoy about. That is a step in the right direction and Stonebwoy needs to be careful, very very careful."