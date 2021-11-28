Stonebwoy not nominated for Grammys, let’s get it right – Arnold

Arnold schools Ghanaians on Stonebwoy’s supposed Grammy nomination

Three albums Stonebwoy featured on earn Grammy nomination



Stonebwoy to receive Grammy certificate if albums he featured on win awards



Popular entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has established that contrary to claims that Stonebwoy has been nominated for the 2021 Grammy Awards, the dancehall artiste has not grabbed any nomination; rather, some three albums he featured on have been nominated.



Arnold said the only thing Stonebwoy stands to gain is a certificate of participation and not a Grammy plague as many think.



It can be recalled that on November 23, 2021, Stonebwoy, announced that three albums he featured on have gained a Grammy nomination.

The Bhim Nation president contributed to a song on the albums of Sean Paul, Etana and Jesse Royal who were on Monday named as nominees in the Best Reggae Album category.



Following Stonebwoy’s announcement, scores of individuals have congratulated the dancehall artiste on this giant feat.



Many are of the view that once Stonebwoy featured on songs that have been nominated for the Grammys, he has automatically been nominated too.



But Arnold made some clarifications with regards to Stonebwoy’s nomination.



“Let’s stop making Grammy awards look cheap. It’s an award that has a high standard and gaining a nomination shouldn’t be on a silver platter. Stonebwoy was not nominated. He’s featured on songs that were nominated. Let’s not forget he is competing against other people who are also huge,” he stated during Peace FM’s Entertainment Review show.

“Even Stonebwoy himself, when Morgan Heritage’s song that featured him won best reggae song of the year, Grammy presented a certificate of participation to him and he posted it all over social media. What he stands to get is just a certificate of participation. As for that one Grammy will present it to him nicely. Let’s get it right. He has done well but he is not a nominee. It is step by step. I think he and his team should capitalize on the exposure he has gotten over the period,” he added.



