Stonebwoy pays school fees of KNUST student

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy extends benevolence to tweep

Student thanks Stonebwoy for paying his fees



Dancehall musician urges student to take his academics seriously



A student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and a Bhimnation fan who made a passionate appeal to Stonebwoy for funds to pay his fees can now study in peace as his fees have been paid by the award-winning Dancehall artiste.



This was made known when the student made a Twitter post about the donation expressing his gratitude to Stonebwoy for helping him complete the payment of his school fees.



“@stonebwoy just sent me 1500gh to settle the fees. Thank you stone," the tweet read.

Reacting to the post, Stonebwoy encouraged the student to study hard and to never forget the “streets” when he becomes accomplished.



“Complete your school my guy, we dey street, don’t forget us when you enter position," said Stonebwoy.



The Dancehall artiste is in the good books of Ghanaians as one of many Ghanaian celebrities who occasionally give back to society and their fans.



On April 3, 2020, Stonebwoy in collaboration with Real Estate entrepreneur, Kojo Jones donated some relief items comprising assorted drinks, water, sanitizers, nose masks and an undisclosed amount to the Ashiaman Police.



His foundation, the Livingstone Foundation on Sunday, August 1, 2021, donated items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the Orthopedic Training Centre and Medical facility in Accra, Ghana.

He also donated a brand new 2018 model Toyota Corolla to veteran music producer, Agiecoat. The musician usually does lots of giveaways to his fans and followers on social media.



Below are the tweets from Stonebwoy and reactions from his follows;





Complete your school my Guy..



We dey street don't forget us when you enter position ????#KNUST https://t.co/d7lP3LGf3P — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) June 7, 2022

@stonebwoy just sent me 1500gh to settle the fees. Thank you Stone pic.twitter.com/y1CtF5bjvs — JOD ???? (@juliusmensahju1) June 7, 2022

You'll tell your story one day. ???????? — NANA MBRAH???????? (@nanambraharthur) June 7, 2022