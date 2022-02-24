Stonebwoy pushes for private ownership of MUSIGA

Stonebwoy says MUSIGA should be handled by private entity

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has called for private entities to take over the management of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).



According to the dancehall artiste, a private entity should be able to run the affairs of the union with support and collaboration from the government.



“Musicians Association of Ghana…I think a private entity should take over the affairs and let’s run itin collaboration with Govt,” he tweeted.

After making those bold statements, Stonebwoy went on to state that the tenure of the current president of MUSIGA expired three years ago since the election for his replacement has been delayed.



“The president of MUSIGA tenure expired in 2019 and didn’t have the authority to act afterwards Deborah Freeman,” one of the snapshot comments that accompanied his tweet read.



In a recent development, the highly anticipated Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) elections that was scheduled for Wednesday, February 23, 2022, was postponed indefinitely.



According to the National Elections Committee (NEC) of MUSIGA, the second postponement of the elections was due to the difficulty in compiling the voters’ registers.



