Stonebwoy questioned for ‘promoting violence’

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy asks fans to slap alleged fraudster

Stonebwoy criticised over a tweet



Photo of alleged fraudster shared on social media



A tweet from Reggae/Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy has engendered conversation on social media platforms with some tweeps asserting that the artiste by that tweet is promoting violence.



On Sunday, Stonebwoy shared a flyer which had his photo, contact information, amounts people could invest, and their corresponding returns. This poster as indicated by Stonebwoy emanated from a fraudster who was bent on defrauding followers of the musician.



In his quest to issue a disclaimer, Stonebwoy also shared a Whatsapp screenshot which displayed the photograph and name of the alleged fraudster.



“Scam alert! That’s the guy behind it”, a part of Stonebwoy’s tweet read.

While apologizing to persons who may have been scammed by the alleged fraudster, Stonebwoy encouraged his fans to “help report this to the police if you find him”, adding that “a slap or two before he gets there… But make sure he is the one.”



Although some find the tweet funny, others have argued that it is repugnant for one to encourage others to assault an alleged scammer. While some have asserted that Stonebwoy, with his level of influence, should have just entreated his followers to assist the police in investigating the matter in order to bring the offender(s) to book, others have said it could be a mistaken identity, stressing that scammers do not use their photos as profile pictures for security reasons.



They have argued that some scammers use the pictures of other persons in their operations hence, the advice, despite the caveat ‘make sure he’s the one’, was unnecessary.



Below is Stonebwoy's tweet and some reactions.





????Scam alert! ???? That's the Guy behind it.. sorry for all who have been scammed.. please help Report this to the police if you find him!



A slap or two before he gets there dier K!! But make sure he is the one lol pic.twitter.com/g4jkyv39yW — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) February 20, 2022

You're promoting violence? — Xɔnam ???? (@mr_dzidzienyo) February 20, 2022

why do you urge us to report him to the police if you believe “a slap or two is K”? ????????‍♂️ — Collins Sarbah (@braa_collins) February 20, 2022

Boss actually he could be using someone's pic to do that — Ghana Mason Mount???? (@DELAONGOD) February 20, 2022

By now the real person with that picture doesn’t know anything about this. Sometimes people use others picture for this things — edemmm03 (@edemm03) February 20, 2022

He might probably not even be the one. Someone using someone else's picture — kojo (@United_fot) February 20, 2022

The last part is just like what Hon. Ken said on Ahmed Suale...it's hard Superstar, take it down — SirErnest (@SirErnest3) February 20, 2022

That might not be his own image , for you knows what's he's doing and the risks involved. — S A U Z K H I D ???? (@sauzkhid) February 21, 2022

How sure bobo , maybe someone may have hacked his whatsapp account and using his profile to do the scamming — FEAR NOT (@kingbyronII) February 20, 2022

We need to be careful,before we destroyed the wrong person.I don’t think if he is the one he will use his picture and that of his child behind him.



Let’s be cautious . — Mutalib Awal (@wal_talib) February 21, 2022

A shock give you. That's not his picture. You're setting someone up to be lynched. Shame on you. — MasuEL AK (@SamAkot1) February 20, 2022

If it is a scammer then the guy on the dp is not him



Note: scammers don't use their picture as their dp tnks



Bhim to de world@stonebwoy — Dead Witch (@deadcyberwitch1) February 20, 2022