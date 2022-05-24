1
Menu
Entertainment

Stonebwoy reacts to Sir John’s will making rounds on social media

D991ac0c Stonebwoy Hp?fit=2000%2C1511&ssl=1 Stonebwoy

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: www.etvghana.com

Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy has joined Ghanaians sharing their views and sentiments on the will of former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, also known as Sir John.

According to the musician, the leaked documents has sent shivers down his spine.

Taking to Twitter, Stonebwoy wrote: Herrrhh Sir John… Do you get it? he asked rhetorically, adding emojis of laughter.

The will of a former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie is trending on social media.

Until his death, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, was the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission.

The will, which has been sighted and confirmed by The Fourth Estate, contains four parcels of specified and unspecified acres of land in the Achimota Forest, which the late politician bequeathed to family and friends.

However, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has indicated it will investigate the alleged inclusion of Achimota Forest lands in Sir John’s will.

A statement issued on Sunday, May 22, 2022, and published on the Ministry’s Facebook page said it takes “a very serious view of the allegations”.

Source: www.etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
There might be a coup in Ghana - Owusu Bempah prophesies
Justice Honyenuga threatens to expunge evidence ‘exonerating’ Opuni, Agongo
Documents, computers destroyed as Lands Commission is flooded
Balotelli scores incredible rabona that has got social media users amazed
Why Georginio Wijnaldum dropped his Ghanaian name
Why Prof. Adei got nicknamed ‘the fool’ during his teenage years
What’s Your Point – Lydia Forson ‘Stings’ Gabby Otchere-Darko
Two Akufo-Addo appointees whose acquired properties have shaken Ghana
A Plus makes damning revelations against Fuse ODG
Officials of Akufo-Addo's govt have already shared Achimota forest lands - Sammy Gyamfi
Related Articles: