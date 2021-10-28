Stonebwoy receives Queen’s Baton Relay, celebrates athletes ahead of Commonwealth Games

Stonebwoy happily displays the baton

On Tuesday October 26, 2021, ace dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, received the 2022 Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay (QBR) for a-three-day journey in the country.

The 16th official QBR arrived in Ghana on Monday 25th October 2021 and was received by President of Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC). It was presented to the president of republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo and was later handed over to the award-winning elite musician who walked through some principal streets of Accra with it.



The journey witnessed moments of celebration, visited some local schools, and explored iconic landmarks.



Through the Queen’s Baton Relay, Stonebwoy and the Ghana Olympic Committee celebrated and connected communities from across the 72 Commonwealth countries and territories while they showcased untold stories from Batonbearers, athletes, and young people who are striving for change in the Ghanaian community, as well as showcasing a project that address one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Queen's Baton Relay is a relay around the world held prior to the beginning of the Commonwealth Games.



The baton relay champions the individuality in humanity and celebrates bringing people together. It embodies the idea that every individual has distinctive lived experiences that are threaded together and woven into a collective tapestry of cultures. The Baton form is entwined with unique components and displays connectivity to represent the power of collaboration.