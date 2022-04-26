Stonebwoy rekindles ‘fight’ with Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo clashes with Stonebwoy again

Stonebwoy insists SidiCoinNFT is not a scam



Public advised on investment in the wake of Menzgold saga



Bridget Otoo has vowed to tackle Stonebwoy on the back of the musician’s insistence that it is safe for people to invest in SidiCoinNFT.



The broadcaster had previously engaged the musician in a heated exchange over Menzgold as she argued that it was unfair for him to introduce people to another money-making venture, having led many to invest in the gold dealership firm and had their funds locked up.



“You are part of the ambassadors of menzgold who championed and lead customers to lose money. Some have died as a result of the Menzgold scam,” Bridget Otoo argued while Stonebwoy retorted that “it's very biased and prejudiced to pin the loss of lives and properties on ambassadors who in no way ran the said company.”



The musician further argued that it was erroneous for anyone to suggest that every Menzgold investor lost their investments considering that some people gained. Likewise, an attempt to paint him as insensitive is regrettable because he also “lost very close relatives”.

“The core problem of the Menzgold saga has the least to do with ambassadors, pls you stand in a good position as a Media Personality to seek the reality from NAM1 And the government,” an unbowed Stonebwoy reiterated.



In what appeared to be a one-week commemoration of their encounter, Stonebwoy tweeted at Bridget Otoo after asking if “anyone read on the NFT now, and the metaverse and web 3.0”.



In response, the journalist said: “Yes, we have read about NFTs and Web3. Has Stonebwoy also read about Rug Pulls in NFT?”



While promising Stonebwoy a showdown, Bridget Otoo advised the general public to be vigilant and cautious.



She said: “I have the whole day for Stonebwoy. It’s a Sidicoin day. In the meantime, read about Sidicoin and tell me if the company is one you would put your money in. Follow their tweets, the accounts claiming to have joined them. do this for YOU! System tough don’t let paid tweets fool U.”





