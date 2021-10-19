Stonebwoy’s ‘Run Go’ inspired me to venture in reggae music – David Oscar

Reggae artiste, David Oscar

Ghanaian reggae act David Oscar has disclosed that Stonebwoy’s reggae song, ‘Run Go’ inspired him to pursue reggae music.

Speaking on the Reggae Republic with Haruna Babangida on Y 97.9 FM, the ‘Nyame Womu’ hitmaker disclosed that his ultimate decision to start music came up after he came in contact with ‘Run Go’ and he felt a connection between himself and the song.



“My eventual decision to start music must have come from when I first encountered Stonebwoy’s ‘Run Go’, I have always been listening to music, but the moment I came in contact with that song, I could just see myself in that song and so if today I can give credit to what eventually triggered to let me attempt this yeah,” he said.



Being asked which artist he desired to feature in his music career, David Oscar revealed that he had been longing to feature Stonebwoy, he added that he loved Stonebwoy’s songs and his level of maturity and wisdom.

“To be very honest if I have to give a straight answer, that will be straight without no links, without turning left or right, I will say Stonebwoy, I love his sounds, I am in love with his artistry, I love his maturity, he is full of wisdom,” he added.



He finally mentioned that he was hoping to make his desires a reality and have Stonebwoy on one of his records and entreated his fans to anticipate his upcoming album.