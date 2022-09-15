Stonebwoy's 'Therapy' remix features Praiz not Chris Brown

Praiz and Stonebwoy

Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy has revealed a remix for his latest hit song ‘Therapy’ is in the works with an international artiste.

However, contrary to reports making rounds on social media, Class News’ Prince Benjamin has observed the remix is not with American Chris Brown but Nigerian Praiz rather.



In the social media video cited as evidence for the Chris Brown feature, the Afro-dancehall kingpin is seen in what appears to be a minimalist home studio setup with Nigerian R&B singer Praiz manning the recording equipment.



The video begins with a selfie footage of the Ghanaian singer excitedly prompting fans, “The new song is Gidigba but you guys don’t be quick to forget about Therapy right now because it’s banging [and] we are banging you guys from back to back to back. That’s what we’re trying to do.”



“And all these songs are gonna be on the album,” he announced.



Thereafter, Stonebwoy exclaims, “Listen!”

The camera, which appeared to be manned by 1Gad, as he’s affectionately called, then focused on his company in the studio, Praiz, who proceeded to play, from a laptop, his vocal take of the chorus for the ‘Therapy’ song ahead of his verse.



The camera also showed a waterbody with a speedboat in motion on it just outside the building the two were in.



Should the song be released, it will be the pair's third collaboration. In 2018, Stonebwoy featured Praiz on his successful 'Mane Me' and in 2019, Praiz featured Stonebwoy on 'Hustle'.



Meanwhile, in another video sighted by Class News, while with a Lagos-based City FM on-air crew, Stonebwoy revealed ‘Gidigba’ was produced by Nigerian producer Phantom and the music video shot by a Nigerian director was done in the United Kingdom.



Stonebwoy is currently in Nigeria on a media tour.