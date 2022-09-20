2
Stonebwoy’s daughter marvels social media users as she sings father's new song word for word

Jiduxiii Stonebwoy's daughter sings her father's song

Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa’s daughter has thrilled social media users by singing word for word, her father’s new single, ‘GIDIGBA’.

Although she is very young, many have questioned whether she is an old woman in a young child’s skin.

In a video her mother shared of her on Snapchat, four-year-old Jidula memorised the words in her father’s song that one needs to pay careful attention to, to better understand what Stonebwoy was saying.

The young lady sang to the lyrics in Jamaican patua while washing her hair with her eyes closed most of the time without knowing her mother was recording until later in the video.

The patua words in the song would have made it difficult for anyone to understand most of the lyrics, but this little girl surprised many netizens.

Stonebwoy released ‘GIDIGBA’ barely two weeks ago with close to 500,000 views on the visualisation and lyric video.

The song has so far got some dancers moving their bodies to the catchy tune.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
