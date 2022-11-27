0
Menu
Entertainment

Stonebwoy’s fan sacked from stage after breaching security to hug him

Stonebwoy X Fan09.jpeg The fan was ushered off the stage

Sun, 27 Nov 2022 Source: sammykaymedia.com

It was all fun, music, and electric performances from some Ghanaian artistes who stormed Mr. Drew’s Seleey concert on Saturday night at Malam here in Accra.

Patrons of the concert were charged with excitement as they enjoyed themselves with the various performance on the night.

A die-hard Stonebwoy fan couldn’t have enough of his icon as he was performing his back-to-back hit songs. He breached security protocol to hug him on stage but unfortunately for him, he was sacked right on the stage and had his dream cut short.

This notwithstanding, Stonebwoy continued to thrill the audience with what he does best whenever he mounts the stage.

Source: sammykaymedia.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study