Stonebwoy's team circumvented proper procedure - Sammy Flex on stadium booking brouhaha

Shatta Wale’s management team member, Sammy Flex, has added his voice to the ongoing brouhaha between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy over the stadium booking controversy.

Speaking to Takoradi-based Empire FM on September 20, Sammy Flex explained that the management of Shatta Wale had followed the proper procedure, which included submitting a formal request letter, and was awaiting a review and approval to proceed with payment.



He further alleged that Stonebwoy and his team had bypassed proper procedure by directly booking and paying the stadium without a contract.



This, he insists, is an attempt to compromise Shatta Wale’s event.



“We submitted a formal request letter, received approval, and were in the process of awaiting their contract to proceed with payment. However, Stonebwoy's team circumvented the proper procedure by making a payment directly to the stadium without a contract. This action has not been recognised by the authorities, and I suspect it may be an effort to undermine our 25th event,” he is quoted to have said.



Background



Shatta Wale, in a joint partnership with rapper Medikal, had earlier announced a 5-day Freedom Wave concert at the Accra Sports Stadium from December 20 to December 25, 2023.

However, Stonebwoy also announced his Fifth Dimension + BHIM Concert + Ashaiman to the World concert on the 22nd of December at the same Accra Sports Stadium.



This did not go down well with Shatta Wale, who came on a 40-minute Facebook live video on September 19 to lambast Stonebwoy for the action and accuse him of sabotage.



He also accused Stonebwoy of conspiring with the president’s daughter to orchestrate the situation and undermine the Freedom Wave concert.



In reply, Stonebwoy’s management claimed they had already booked the venue and had even paid for it while Shatta Wale was just posting flyers.



This brouhaha has left many on and off social media to speculate what this means for the two artistes and the fate of the Accra Sports Stadium.



