Stonebwoy's wife, Dr. Louisa, inks ambassadorial deal

Dr. Louisa Satekla

Dr. Louisa Satekla has been confirmed as a new member of VIEN HEALTH. The stellar new signing marks another blockbuster move for the health organization as they unveil the award-winning Ghanaian dental surgeon as the new face of the company.

As Africa’s leading virtual healthcare solution, the deal underscores the company’s commitment to the rapidly growing healthcare delivery landscape in Ghana and beyond by providing excellent healthcare solutions for all Africans within its reach.



After the announcement ceremony, which was held on Tuesday (Jan. Tuesday), Dr. Louisa will be the official brand ambassador for VIEN HEALTH in Ghana and across the world.



She will represent and advertise the company, support its offers and act as the embodiment of the company's corporate identity through words and actions. In addition, she will leverage her influence to help create and consolidate the relationship between the company's offer and the customer.

As part of her welcome package, VIEN HEALTH and Dr. Louisa are currently offering a new promotional package where users get 30% discount off their next virtual medical consultation by using the code "LOUISA30".



“Dr. Louisa is one of the most influential health care practitioners in Ghana, evident by the trophies and awards she has won,” said, Gersom Adu, CEO Vien Health. “She has achieved tremendous success in her field and has been a brain behind most social health campaigns. We are very excited to welcome her to VIEN family and look forward to an exciting new partnership.”



Vien Health offers the only comprehensive virtual healthcare solution to make it easier for patients, organizations, and doctors across Africa to connect anytime, anywhere, and on any device. With their state-of-the-art technology, skilled technical team, and cream of the crop medical doctors handpicked from their target markets, they can ensure minimal error, great customer service, and full value for every dollar spent.